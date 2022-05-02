Man arrested for raping three minor girls near Avinashi

The Tiruppur District Police on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of raping three minor girls near Avinashi in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, two of the victims were sisters aged five and seven and the third victim was a 10-year-old girl. The three girls and the accused were residing on the same street within the limits of Perumanallur police station.

On April 24, the three children were playing together on the street when the accused allegedly invited them to his house and sexually assaulted them. He had allegedly threatened them not to reveal the crime to anyone, the police said.

The mother of the siblings lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station in Avinashi on May 1 (Sunday) after she came to know of this incident.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the man under sections 5(l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 5(m) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (Punishment for aggressive penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with section 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Avinashi AWPS police team, led by Inspector S. Saraswathi, arrested the accused and he was remanded in judicial custody late on Sunday, the police said.