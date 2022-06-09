Man arrested for raping elderly woman at Negamam

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of raping a 60-year-old woman on Wednesday. The police said that M. Nagaraj, a resident of Eripatti village, was arrested for raping a woman on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the crime took place around 6 p.m. on Wednesday when the woman was at the farm to take care of the cattle. The accused approached the woman who was alone and sexually assaulted her. He escaped from the spot as the woman cried for help, the police said.

The woman returned to her residence and informed her husband about the incident. He took her to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, where she was admitted for treatment.

The Negamam police were informed about the incident and they recorded the statement of the woman.

The police launched a search for the accused and arrested Nagaraj, a construction worker, on Thursday. He was produced before the second judicial magistrate court, Pollachi, and was remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

Charred body of man found Charred body of a man aged approximately between 45 and 50 was found in a coconut grove near Sulthanpet in Coimbatore rural on Wednesday. The corpse was found in the coconut plantation belonging to a woman, namely Parameshwari, at Chinna Vadampacheri around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Sulthanpet police have registered a case with regard to the suspicious death based on a complaint lodged by S. Sakthivel, village administrative officer of Vadampacheri.