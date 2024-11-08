ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for raping 16-year-old relative in Namakkal

Published - November 08, 2024 06:41 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

When the 16-year-old girl fell sick at school on Thursday, her teachers took her to a PHC, where the doctors discovered that she was pregnant; her relative has been arrested under POCSO charges

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, who got pregnant and subsequently gave birth to a child on Thursday (November 7, 2024) in Pallipalayam in Namakkal.

Four months ago, the girl had joined a government school in Pallipalayam. When she fell sick in the classroom on Thursday afternoon, her teachers took her to the Palliapalayam Primary Health Centre, where the doctors discovered that she was pregnant and had reached full term. Minutes later, she gave birth to a female child.

The teachers alerted her parents and the police. Personnel from the Rasipuram All Women’s Police inquired about the incident and found that the girl’s relative allegedly raped her months ago and got her pregnant. Her parents were unaware of the incident, the police said.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on Friday, arrested the relative and remanded him in prison. Further investigation is underway.

