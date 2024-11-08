 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for raping 16-year-old relative in Namakkal

When the 16-year-old girl fell sick at school on Thursday, her teachers took her to a PHC, where the doctors discovered that she was pregnant; her relative has been arrested under POCSO charges

Published - November 08, 2024 06:41 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, who got pregnant and subsequently gave birth to a child on Thursday (November 7, 2024) in Pallipalayam in Namakkal.

Four months ago, the girl had joined a government school in Pallipalayam. When she fell sick in the classroom on Thursday afternoon, her teachers took her to the Palliapalayam Primary Health Centre, where the doctors discovered that she was pregnant and had reached full term. Minutes later, she gave birth to a female child.

The teachers alerted her parents and the police. Personnel from the Rasipuram All Women’s Police inquired about the incident and found that the girl’s relative allegedly raped her months ago and got her pregnant. Her parents were unaware of the incident, the police said.

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on Friday, arrested the relative and remanded him in prison. Further investigation is underway.

Published - November 08, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem / sexual assault & rape / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.