Man arrested for printing fake currencies at Kangeyam

The accused had printed the notes using a desktop printer

The Kangeyam police have arrested a 34-year-old man who printed low quality fake currencies. The police seized from him fake currencies of different denominations with a total face value of about ₹2 lakh.

The arrested has been identified as P. Kannan, a native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district.

According to the police, a police team headed by K. Shanmugam from Kangeyam police station was engaged in vehicle checking on Tiruppur-Kangeyam road near Padiyur check post on Sunday afternoon.

Kannan came on a two-wheeler that did not have a registration number.

Seeing the police party, he turned the two-wheeler and attempted to escape. The police team chased the man and managed to stop him.

When Kannan gave contradicting replies to their questions, the police checked his bag and found bundles of currencies of different denominations.

The police found that they were fake currencies and Kannan told them that he had printed them at home using a desktop printer.

Of the fake currencies of a total face value of ₹2.01 lakh, ₹1.29 lakh was found in bundles of ₹2,000,₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 denominations. The remaining were in the form of printed sheets that were yet to cut into individual notes. They had a face value of ₹72,000.

The man told the police that he was heading to Tiruppur to circulate the fake notes.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.