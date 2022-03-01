Man arrested for printing and circulating counterfeit currency in Erode

March 01, 2022 18:19 IST

A 37-year-old man who printed and circulated counterfeit currency was arrested by the police here on Monday.

On January 14, 2019, Salam of Pavalathampalayam went to a petrol bunk in Teachers Colony on Perundurai Road and sought change for a ₹ 2,000 note. The staff found the currency to be fake and alerted the police. Salam was arrested. Inquiries revealed that Satheesh of Tiruppur, and Raja (49) of Kodumudi had printed the fake currencies and had given it to Salam for distribution.

