  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Man arrested for possessing venison

December 11, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department arrested a person for possessing venison near Udumalpet, on Sunday.

According to a Forest Department official, a spotted deer was killed in a road accident in Sambalmedu, near Udumalpet, which falls under the Tiruppur Division of Anamalai Tiger Reserve. M. Senthilraj, 50, a native of Thirumoorthy Nagar near Udumalpet, who was running a petty shop, took away the carcass from the road.

Based on specific information, the department officials from Udumalpet range launched an investigation. They found that Senthilraj sourced the meat from the dead deer and distributed it to known persons.

When apprehended, he confessed to the crime. He was arrested for offence under section 39 (1)(b) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and was remanded in judicial custody at Udumalpet sub-jail.

Motorcycle-borne duo snatches woman’s chain

Two men, who came in a motorcycle snatched an 11-sovereign chain from a woman near Ondipudur in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The police said that the snatchers targeted T. Ajitha (39), a resident of Samiyar Medai near Ondipudur.

According to the police, the incident took place at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Ondipudur around 4.30 p.m. when Ajitha, who works as nurse at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, was walking to her house after the day’s duty. The men sped away in the motorcycle after the pillion-rider snatched the chain. The Singanallur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.