Man arrested for possessing ivories in Erode

The Erode district Forest Department on Saturday arrested a person who allegedly smuggled ivories. The officials recovered two ivories from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 22, the Department officials were engaged in patrolling at Kumbittapuram beat in Thalavadi forest range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve where they found an elephant shot dead and its tusks missing. The Forest Department registered a case.

Investigations had revealed that a Karnataka-based five-member gang was involved in the crime. On Saturday evening, the Department nabbed the prime accused, C. Bomman (53), a resident of Etheygoudanthotti in Karnataka. The officials also seized two ivories from him.

The officials said the accused was produced before the Sathyamangalam Judicial Magistrate Court and lodged in prison and they were on the lookout for the remaining accused persons in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.