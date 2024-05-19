ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for possessing ivories in Erode

Published - May 19, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode Forest Department officials with the accused and the ivories recovered on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Erode district Forest Department on Saturday arrested a person who allegedly smuggled ivories. The officials recovered two ivories from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 22, the Department officials were engaged in patrolling at Kumbittapuram beat in Thalavadi forest range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve where they found an elephant shot dead and its tusks missing. The Forest Department registered a case.

Investigations had revealed that a Karnataka-based five-member gang was involved in the crime. On Saturday evening, the Department nabbed the prime accused, C. Bomman (53), a resident of Etheygoudanthotti in Karnataka. The officials also seized two ivories from him.

The officials said the accused was produced before the Sathyamangalam Judicial Magistrate Court and lodged in prison and they were on the lookout for the remaining accused persons in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US