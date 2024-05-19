GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested for possessing ivories in Erode

Published - May 19, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau
The Erode Forest Department officials with the accused and the ivories recovered on Saturday.

The Erode Forest Department officials with the accused and the ivories recovered on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Erode district Forest Department on Saturday arrested a person who allegedly smuggled ivories. The officials recovered two ivories from him.

On April 22, the Department officials were engaged in patrolling at Kumbittapuram beat in Thalavadi forest range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve where they found an elephant shot dead and its tusks missing. The Forest Department registered a case.

Investigations had revealed that a Karnataka-based five-member gang was involved in the crime. On Saturday evening, the Department nabbed the prime accused, C. Bomman (53), a resident of Etheygoudanthotti in Karnataka. The officials also seized two ivories from him.

The officials said the accused was produced before the Sathyamangalam Judicial Magistrate Court and lodged in prison and they were on the lookout for the remaining accused persons in the case.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.