Man arrested for possessing ganja

COIMBATORE

15 June 2021 23:14 IST

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) in Coimbatore on Tuesday arrested a 44-year-old man who was found carrying 21 kg of ganja.

The arrested has been identified as R. Ramesh, a native of Uthamapalayam in Theni district.

The NIB-CID team headed by H. Manoharan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB-CID, Salem, (in-charge of Coimbatore) and sub-inspector D. Sumitra stopped Ramesh near Singanallur bus stand when he came on a two-wheeler.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Three booked for child marriages

The Podanur police on Monday registered three separate cases against three persons for marrying minor girls. In the first case, the police booked Hari Harinathan (20) of Kurichi for marrying a minor girl in April this year.

The case was registered based on a complaint given by Baladuraisamy, village administrative officer (VAO), Kurichi. Mr. Baladuraisamy lodged another complaint against Parameswaran (19) of Maduraiveeran Kovil Street at Podanur after the youth was found to have married a minor girl in December 2020. The police booked Parameswaran.

In the third case, Vigneswaran (20) of Vallalar Colony, Vellalore, was booked based on a complaint lodged by Vellalore VAO Nagarajan after the youth married a minor girl in February this year.