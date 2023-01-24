HamberMenu
Man arrested for possessing cannabis infused toffees near Coimbatore

January 24, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a man on Tuesday on charges of possessing toffees infused with cannabis.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Periyanaickenpalayam Police officials conducted a raid in Thennampalayam near Sulur and found S. Sagar Mohanty (23) hiding 26 kg of 4,276 cannabis infused toffees.

The police seized the contraband and booked him under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

