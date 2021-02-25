Man arrested for posing as police officer

Tiruppur

25 February 2021 00:21 IST

A 30-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for posing as police officer and stealing a mobile phone.

According to police, the man Senthil stopped a couple travelling to Dhali from Udumalpet on a two-wheeler in the early hours of Tuesday. Claiming to be a police officer, he confiscated the man’s phone and asked them to leave. The couple reported the incident to the Udumalpet police, who confirmed that the accused was not a policeman, the police said. The accused was booked under sections 170 (Personating a public servant) and (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and was remanded in judicial custody.

