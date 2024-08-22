ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for poisoning dogs in Nilgiris; deer antlers seized 

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deer antlers seized from a resident in Emerald, Udhagamandalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest officials attached to the Nilgiris Forest Division on Thursday arrested a man on charges of poisoning pet dogs at Emerald in the Nilgiris.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Satheesh, a resident of Anna Nagar at Emerald, was arrested for poisoning at least four dogs.

Based on specific information, Forest Department staff inspected his carrot farm on Wednesday and found that Satheesh laced poison on fish pieces to address a rat infestation. Officials found out that the poisoning had led to the deaths of four pet dogs.

As this practice could pose a threat to wild animals frequenting the farm, which violated the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, a wildlife offence report was registered against Satheesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the search in Satheesh’s property, forest staff recovered the antlers of three deer. He was questioned for possession of the antlers, and was subsequently produced before a magistrate, who sent the accused to judicial remand on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US