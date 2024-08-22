GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for poisoning dogs in Nilgiris; deer antlers seized 

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deer antlers seized from a resident in Emerald, Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

Deer antlers seized from a resident in Emerald, Udhagamandalam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest officials attached to the Nilgiris Forest Division on Thursday arrested a man on charges of poisoning pet dogs at Emerald in the Nilgiris.

P. Satheesh, a resident of Anna Nagar at Emerald, was arrested for poisoning at least four dogs.

Based on specific information, Forest Department staff inspected his carrot farm on Wednesday and found that Satheesh laced poison on fish pieces to address a rat infestation. Officials found out that the poisoning had led to the deaths of four pet dogs.

As this practice could pose a threat to wild animals frequenting the farm, which violated the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, a wildlife offence report was registered against Satheesh.

During the search in Satheesh’s property, forest staff recovered the antlers of three deer. He was questioned for possession of the antlers, and was subsequently produced before a magistrate, who sent the accused to judicial remand on Thursday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.