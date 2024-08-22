Man arrested for poisoning dogs in Nilgiris; deer antlers seized 

Forest officials attached to the Nilgiris Forest Division on Thursday arrested a man on charges of poisoning pet dogs at Emerald in the Nilgiris.

P. Satheesh, a resident of Anna Nagar at Emerald, was arrested for poisoning at least four dogs.

Based on specific information, Forest Department staff inspected his carrot farm on Wednesday and found that Satheesh laced poison on fish pieces to address a rat infestation. Officials found out that the poisoning had led to the deaths of four pet dogs.

As this practice could pose a threat to wild animals frequenting the farm, which violated the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, a wildlife offence report was registered against Satheesh.

During the search in Satheesh’s property, forest staff recovered the antlers of three deer. He was questioned for possession of the antlers, and was subsequently produced before a magistrate, who sent the accused to judicial remand on Thursday.