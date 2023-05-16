ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for poaching spotted deer in Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary in Hosur

May 16, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - HOSUR

The man was found along with the deer’s carcass by a Forest Department team; the team is on the lookout for two others who escaped

The Hindu Bureau

The accused person had used an illegal country rifle to hunt the deer, Forest Department personnel said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man was arrested for poaching a spotted deer in Urigam in the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary in the Hosur forest division on Tuesday. Two other accused persons in the case are absconding.

The accused person was caught along with the carcass by a Forest team that was patrolling the Billikal Reserve Forest in the Urigam forest range. The accused person, M. Paramasivan of Lakshimipuram village had entered with an illegal country rifle along with two others, and hunted down a spotted deer.

Upon interrogation, Paramasivan said that he, along two others, Balakondan (35) of Kamatchipuram village and Kandan also of Kamatchipuram village, had committed the crime. The two other accused persons had fled the spot, while Paramasivan was arrested. The man was produced before the Sessions Court in Denkanikottai and sent for 15 days of remand. 

A special team has been formed to nab the two other accused persons, according to the Forest Department.  

The crime of poaching will attract a punishment of between three years to seven years of prison or a fine of ₹1 lakh.

