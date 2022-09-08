Man arrested for murdering wife’s friend near Coimbatore

The police on Thursday arrested a man hailing from Kovilpalayam near Coimbatore on charges of murdering her wife’s friend, a 31-year-old man.

C. Karthikeyan (42) of Viswashapuram was arrested for murdering J. Jagan who hailed from Manathidal in Thanjavur district. The police said Karthikeyan’s wife Prema (40) and Jagan became friends through Facebook some years ago. Jagan visited Prema and family a year ago, informing them that he had come to Coimbatore in search of a job.

According to the police, Karthikeyan, employee of an electric motor manufacturing unit, arranged a job for Jagan at his company and permitted him to stay at his house. Meanwhile, Jagan searched for some jobs abroad and entrusted his passport with Prema.

A few weeks age, when Jagan asked Prema to return the passport, she told him that it was missing, said the police. He left for Thanjavur following a dispute with Prema. He returned to Coimbatore a few days ago and stayed again at Karthikeyan’s house.

The police said Karthikeyan and Jagan had a fight over the passport on Wednesday. Though neighbours pacified them, the duo had a fight again at around 1.30 p.m. Karthikeyan assaulted Jagan with an iron rod and he died after suffering a fatal blow.

Prema, an anganwadi worker, reached home around 3.30 p.m. and found Jagan dead inside the house. The couple’s three children returned from school sometime later. Though the couple attempted to leave for their native in Thanjavur district, the neighbours alerted the police and they were secured from Singanallur bus stand.

The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested Karthikeyan for the murder. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.