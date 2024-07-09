Man arrested for murdering wife, two daughters in Coimbatore

The police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of murdering his wife and two daughters by allegedly pushing and locking them inside a water storage sump in their house at Ondipudur in Coimbatore.

V. Thangaraj, a resident of M.G.R. Nagar in Weavers Colony, was arrested for murdering his wife T. Pushpa, 35, daughters T. Harinee, 9, and T. Shivani, 3.

According to the police, a neighbour found Thangaraj sitting near the sump and crying around 6.15 a.m. on Monday. He went to the house of Thangaraj and found the body of Harinee in wet clothes inside the house. In the subsequent search, neighbours found Pushpa and Shivani dead in the sump and pulled out the bodies.

The police said that Thangaraj, who went missing when the bodies of his wife and younger daughter were being pulled out, surrendered before the village administrative officer (VAO) of the area at 5.15 p.m. on Monday. Thangaraj, a painter by occupation, confessed to the VAO that he had a fight with Pushpa on Sunday night after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. He allegedly beat up his elder daughter and pushed her in the 10-feet-deep sump that had water. When Pushpa attempted to save her daughter, the accused pushed her and the younger daughter into the sump and closed the opening with its lid, said the police.

Based on the confession, the VAO handed over Thangaraj to the Singanallur police around 7 p.m.

The police, who initially registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, altered the offence and arrested Thangaraj for murder under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha, based on a complaint lodged by his father-in-law M. Muniyappan. He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The bodies of the three deceased were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

