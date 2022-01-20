Man arrested for murdering wife in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

The Velampalayam police arrested a man on charges of hacking his wife to death in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, K. Kumar (31), his wife Dhanalakshmi (25) and their two sons were residing at J.J. Nagar on Vanjipalayam Road within Tiruppur City Police limits. The family was from Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district. At around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, the couple had a verbal altercation where he accused her of having an extramarital affair with another man from Kadayanallur, the police said.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked his wife with a sickle. She suffered injuries on her neck and back of her head and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Based on the information, the Velampalayam police visited the spot and secured the accused. Following a complaint from the Velampalayam village administrative officer, the police registered a case against him and sent him for remand under judicial custody.

