GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murdering wife in Salem

March 30, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife on Saturday.

S. Ravichandran, a loadman residing at Thailanoor near Veeranam, was married to Periyammal (55), and the couple has two daughters and a son. Periyammal ran a fruit shop at Valmeegi Steet in Salem city . Following a family dispute, she was staying in a fruit godown owned by her daughter Sasikala in the same locality. A few days ago, Ravichandran went to the godown and asked Periyammal to come back home. But, she refused. 

On Friday, around 9 p.m., Ravichandran reportedly went to the godown in an inebriated state and quarrelled with Periyammal. During the quarrel, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife and she died on the spot.

On information, Salem Town police reached the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and nabbed the accused on Saturday morning.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.