Man arrested for murdering wife in Salem

March 30, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

A 60-year old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife on Saturday.

S. Ravichandran, a loadman residing at Thailanoor near Veeranam, was married to Periyammal (55), and the couple has two daughters and a son. Periyammal ran a fruit shop at Valmeegi Steet in Salem city . Following a family dispute, she was staying in a fruit godown owned by her daughter Sasikala in the same locality. A few days ago, Ravichandran went to the godown and asked Periyammal to come back home. But, she refused.

On Friday, around 9 p.m., Ravichandran reportedly went to the godown in an inebriated state and quarrelled with Periyammal. During the quarrel, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife and she died on the spot.

On information, Salem Town police reached the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and nabbed the accused on Saturday morning.