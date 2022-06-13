Man arrested for murdering wife in Salem

The police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly beat his 26-year-old wife to death using a cricket bat.

The accused P. Keerthiraj on Saturday night informed his wife T. Dhanusri ‘s parents that she had committed suicide. Her parents rushed to the home and informed Suramangalam police. They suspected foul play in their daughter’s death as they found injury marks on her body. The police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Cr.P.C and interrogated Keerthiraj and his parents on Sunday.

Police investigations revealed that the Keerthiraj beat her with a cricket bat and she allegedly died of injuries. Earlier, police registered a case under section 174 of Cr.P.C. . The police later altered the case under Section 302 of the IPC and arrested Keerthiraj.