Man arrested for murdering son in brawl near Coimbatore

April 25, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old man from Perur near Coimbatore on charges of murdering his son in a brawl.

O. Mayant of Vanniyar Road at Karadimadai near Perur was arrested for stabbing his son M. Mukesh (21) to death. The police said Mayan had been herding goats for a living. Mukesh, who had been doing odd jobs and daily wage works, was addicted to alcohol.

According to the police, the father-son duo used to have brawls at home after consuming alcohol. They had a quarrel under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday night. Mukesh, who was not going to work for a few days, demanded money from his father to buy alcohol.

Mayan refused to give money to Mukesh, following which the latter slapped him. In a fit of rage, Mayan dragged a pair of scissors from the house and stabbed Mukesh multiple times, including one his neck.

People from the locality rushed Mukesh to the Government Hospital, Thondamuthur, from where he was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital after giving first aid. Perur inspector Murugan K. said Mukesh died in the early hours of Thursday.

The police registered a case against Mayan based on a complaint lodged by his wife M. Muthammal. Mayan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.