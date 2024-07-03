Man arrested for murdering sister-in-law in Erode

A 58-year-old man who allegedly murdered his sister-in-law at Bhavani in Erode was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The accused, Kalaiselvan of West Street in Bhavani, had a quarrel with his wife Jothimani, 55, on June 30. Jothimani alerted her sister Kalpana. As the fight intensified, Kalaiselvan tried to attack Jothimani. But, Kalpana intervened and Kalaiselvan stabbed her multiple times. Kalpana died on the spot. Jothimani was also stabbed and was admitted to hospital. Neighbours attacked Kalaiselvan and he was admitted to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. After he recovered, police arrested him. He was in a court at Bhavani and lodged in prison.

