Man arrested for murdering roommate in brawl over omelette near Coimbatore

Published - October 10, 2024 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man on charges of murdering his roommate in a quarrel over an omelette, near Chettipalayam in Coimbatore district late on Tuesday.

The police said Joseph Kurian, 47, who hails from Vaikom in Kerala, murdered his roommate A. Sherif, 50, a native of Thrissur district.

According to the police, Sherif had been residing with Kurian and Thrissur natives Vinoth, 59, Santhosh, 45, and Sivaraman, 48, all security guards by occupation, in a rented house at Nehru Nagar at Orattukuppai near Chettipalayam.

The police said the five men used to cook their food, one each a day. Sherif was in charge of the cooking on Tuesday and he prepared an omelette for himself for breakfast while did not prepare it for others.

Around 8.30 p.m., when they were under the influence of alcohol, Kurian questioned Sherif for not preparing omelette for others. This led to a brawl and Sherif slapped Kurian. An irate Kurian grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Sherif. Others rushed Sherif to a private hospital at Malumichampatti, from where he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, he died without responding to treatment on Wednesday.

The Chettipalayam police registered a case against Kurian and arrested him on Wednesday evening based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Vinoth. Kurian was produced before a court on Thursday and was sent to judicial remand.

