Man arrested for murdering relative

The Alandurai police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of murdering his relative, a 50-year-old man.

According to police, while returning home after attending a funeral at Karunya Nagar on Tuesday, K. Karuppusamy alias Ravi of Vadivelampalayam met R. Dharman of Moolapalayam and the two consumed liquor at Muthipalayam.

The two quarrelled over some issues and Ravi hit Dharman on the head many times with a torch and fled the place.

On being informed of the incident, a police patrol team went to the spot and found Dharman dead.

The police arrested Ravi based on a complaint lodged by Dharman’s older brother. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.