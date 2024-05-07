GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man arrested for murdering neighbour near Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder of his neighbour, a 40-year-old woman, at Narasimhanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore on Sunday evening. Sathish of Balaji Nagar at Narasimhanaickenpalayam was arrested for murdering M. Renuka.

Renuka was found dead in her residence on Sunday evening when her husband Manoharan and two daughters returned from Gandhipuram.

According to the police, the family had lunch together and Manoharan took two daughters to Gandhipuram to give dress materials to a tailor. When they returned, they found the door of the house open and Renuka lying dead in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

After being alerted by the public, the Periyanaickenpalayam police rushed to the house. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan visited the scene of crime and formed six special teams.

“The special teams investigated various angles and examined surveillance camera visuals. The police traced and arrested the accused within 24 hours,” said K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone. She said that the weapon used by the accused to murder the woman and three sovereigns of jewellery stolen by him were recovered.

According to the police, the accused had financial burdens and he committed the murder for the jewellery. The accused entered the house by scaling the wall in the backside when the woman’s husband and daughters were away.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.