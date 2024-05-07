May 07, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the murder of his neighbour, a 40-year-old woman, at Narasimhanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore on Sunday evening. Sathish of Balaji Nagar at Narasimhanaickenpalayam was arrested for murdering M. Renuka.

Renuka was found dead in her residence on Sunday evening when her husband Manoharan and two daughters returned from Gandhipuram.

According to the police, the family had lunch together and Manoharan took two daughters to Gandhipuram to give dress materials to a tailor. When they returned, they found the door of the house open and Renuka lying dead in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

After being alerted by the public, the Periyanaickenpalayam police rushed to the house. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan visited the scene of crime and formed six special teams.

“The special teams investigated various angles and examined surveillance camera visuals. The police traced and arrested the accused within 24 hours,” said K. Bhavaneeswari, Inspector General of Police, West Zone. She said that the weapon used by the accused to murder the woman and three sovereigns of jewellery stolen by him were recovered.

According to the police, the accused had financial burdens and he committed the murder for the jewellery. The accused entered the house by scaling the wall in the backside when the woman’s husband and daughters were away.