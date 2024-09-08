Man arrested for murdering neighbour in drunken brawl near Coimbatore

The Karumathampatty police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly murdering his neighbour during a brawl on Saturday.

S. Duraisamy, a headload worker at a textile company residing in Perumalkovil Street in Aathupalayam near Somanur, would often consume alcohol with his neighbour M. Gokul (26), an employee of a private company in Tiruppur.

On Saturday evening, they were drinking at a deserted spot near a local temple when an argument erupted between the two over the borrowing and repayment of money. As things escalated, Duraisamy allegedly bludgeoned Gokul with a stone, causing him severe head injuries.

Residents of the area rushed Gokul to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police registered a case against Duraisamy, who was arrested on Sunday and subsequently placed in judicial remand.