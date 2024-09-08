GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murdering neighbour in drunken brawl near Coimbatore

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Karumathampatty police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly murdering his neighbour during a brawl on Saturday.

S. Duraisamy, a headload worker at a textile company residing in Perumalkovil Street in Aathupalayam near Somanur, would often consume alcohol with his neighbour M. Gokul (26), an employee of a private company in Tiruppur.

On Saturday evening, they were drinking at a deserted spot near a local temple when an argument erupted between the two over the borrowing and repayment of money. As things escalated, Duraisamy allegedly bludgeoned Gokul with a stone, causing him severe head injuries.

Residents of the area rushed Gokul to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police registered a case against Duraisamy, who was arrested on Sunday and subsequently placed in judicial remand.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.