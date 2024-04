April 25, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Salem

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother on Thursday. C. Selvam (52), of Thengiripatti near Mecheri, got into an argument with his mother C. Ayamma (90), during which he allegedly pushed her. She sustained injuries to her head in the impact and died on the spot. The Mecheri police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case, arrested the accused, Selvam, and remanded him in prison on Thursday.