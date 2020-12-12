Man arrested for murdering his newborn in Erode

A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charges of murdering his 19-day-old baby boy at Anthiyur here on Saturday.

Mani of Chennampatti Colony, a borewell rig worker, is married to Pavithra and the couple has a girl child. On November 3, she delivered a boy baby at the District Headquarters Hospital at Erode.

On November 22, the couple informed villagers that the baby suffered from breathlessness while consuming milk and died.

Mani and his brother Ranjith (25) buried the body at the backyard of their house. A few villagers raised suspicion over the death of the baby and alerted Childline officials, who informed the Anthiyur and Vellithiruppur police.

Chennampatti Village Administrative Officer Tamil Selvi lodged a complaint with the Vellithiruppur police and a case was registered. A team of doctors from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, exhumed the body in the presence of police and revenue officials and found injuries at the back of the child’s head. Police confirmed it as a case of murder and were on the lookout for Mani.

On Saturday, Mani surrendered before the village administrative officer, who handed him over to the police.

In his confession statement, Mani said that the villagers told him that the baby did not look like him and hence, he suspected his wife’s fidelity. He took the child from Pavithra while she was sleeping, beat it and later drowned it in the water tank in the house. After the child died, he placed it near Pavithra and made her believe that it died of breathlessness.

Sections were altered to murder and Ranjith was also included as an accused for disposing of the body.

Both were arrested and produced in the court and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.