Man arrested for murdering guest worker near Coimbatore

January 14, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The Coimbatore District Police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of murdering a guest worker in a brawl. The arrest has been identified as T. Charles, a native of Coonoor in the Nilgiris.

According to police, the guest worker R. Lalan (34) was found murdered with his hands and legs tied up near the Tangedco office at Pachapalayam within the limits of the Chettipalayam police station on Wednesday. The body in decomposing state was noticed by people in the locality.

The Chettipalayam police have launched an investigation into the murder of Lalan, an employee of an iron pipes casting company, who stayed with his wife and four children at Thennampalayam, near Sulur. The family members told the police that Lalan did not return home on January 8, Sunday, after he went out to spend time with friends.

The investigators found out that Charles, at whose house Lalan used to go to consume alcohol, was missing from his residence at Thennampalayam.

The police traced Charles, a scrap collection agent, on Saturday who confessed to murdering Lalan in a brawl on the day the latter went missing. Charles strangulated Lalan and tied him up with nylon ropes. He packed the body in a huge carton and took it to Pachapalayam in his mini goods carriage. The body was dumped near a road, said the police.

Charles was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code.