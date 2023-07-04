ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering friend near Sulur in Coimbatore district

July 04, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Sulur police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of murdering his friend in a brawl. 

J. Stalin, who hails from Thiruvarur, was arrested for the murder of R. Vijayaragavan, a resident of Sengathurai near Sulur.

According to the police, Vijayaragavan, a mason, was found murdered in a drain near Sulur on Sunday. He had been staying alone in a room at Sengathurai. Post-mortem findings revealed that Vijayaragavan had suffered a deadly blow on his head.

A team led by Sulur Inspector R. Mathaiyan found that Vijayaragavan’s friend Stalin, also a mason, was missing. The police traced his location and arrested him on Tuesday. He told the police that he bludgeoned Vijayaragavan to death using a log.

Stalin was produced before court and sent to judicial remand for a fortnight.

