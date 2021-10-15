Coimbatore

Man arrested for murdering father

The Peelamedu police arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of murdering his father.

According to the police, when Rajeswari (63), wife of M. Durairaj (73), returned from work at 2.45 p.m., she found Durairaj dead. She checked with neighbours and found that their son D. Raviraj had come to the house. The Peelamedu police arrested Raviraj late on Thursday.

A police officer said Raviraj used to pick a quarrel with his father in inebriated state. Raviraj told the police that he pushed down his father during a quarrel and hit his head against the floor. He was sent to judicial remand on Friday.


