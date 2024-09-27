Man arrested for murdering father near Coimbatore

The police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district for murdering his father.

C. Arusamy, a resident of Semmandampalayam near Karumathampatti, was arrested for murdering his father N. Chennimalai, 96.

The police said that Arusamy has two elder brothers, namely C. Velusany and C. Nataraj. Chennimalai had registered his 3.5 acres of land in the name of Arusamy in 2010.

Following a dispute with Arusamy, Chennimalai moved to Mr. Velusamy’s residence in 2011. According to the police, Mr. Velusamy and Mr. Nataraj took care of their father for over six years, following which the property that was in Arusamy’s name was re-registered in the names of the duo.

The police said that Chennimalai again moved to Arusamy’s residence in 2018 following differences of opinion with the two elder sons. He also moved a court and obtained an order cancelling the re-registration of the property in the names the two elder sons.

Meanwhile, Chennimalai became bedridden a week ago. He discussed with Arusamy about sharing the property among three sons on Wednesday. Arusamy told neighbours on Wednesday evening that his father died.

After being informed by the neighbours, the Karumathampatti police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the post-mortem examination revealed that Chennimalai died of strangulation.

When questioned, Arusamy confessed to have murdered his father for the property. He was arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.