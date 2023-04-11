Man arrested for murdering father in Pollachi

April 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Pollachi East police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of murdering his 73-year-old father in a brawl. The police said that N. Senthilkumar, who got separated from his wife, had been staying with his father V. Nataraj. The father-son-duo used to consume alcohol together. According to the police, Senthilkumar quarreled with his father on Sunday evening under the influence of alcohol allegedly after the latter refused to give him money to buy liquor. Senthilkumar, a mason by occupation, beat his father with a log and the elderly man went unconscious. . However, he died before the arrival of the ambulance. The police arrested Senthilkumar on Monday. He was sent to judicial remand. Man gets 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to M. Ragupathy, 26, a resident of Neelambur. The police said that Ragupathy used to work in a motor winding unit within the limits of the Kovilpalayam police station. The man sexually assaulted the employer’s daughter when she was alone at the house on May 2, 2019. He was arrested for the crime. The court, after completion of the trial, found Ragupathy guilty of the crime and awarded him 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 10,000.