HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murdering brother near Coimbatore

November 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a 23-year-old man, who murdered his elder brother near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. A. Mohanraj, a resident of Moottampalayam at Varadanur, near Pollachi, was arrested for bludgeoning his brother A. Ramakrishnan (30) to death.

The police said that the siblings, both unmarried, had been daily wage workers in farms in the locality. While Ramakrishnan lived with his father Ayyasamy at Moottampalayam, Mohanraj stayed with his mother at Negamam. Ramakrishnan, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with Mr. Ayyasamy under the influence of alcohol, following which the latter moved to his sister’s residence at Thippampatti recently.

According to the police, Ramakrishnan and Mohanraj went to their aunt’s residence at Thippampatti on a two-wheeler to meet their father on Tuesday. The siblings reached their aunt’s house around 1.30 p.m. They had a quarrel between them over their father moving to Thippampatti. As the quarrel turned violent, Mohanraj assaulted Ramakrishnan with a stone on his head and escaped. Ramakrishnan died on the spot.

After being alerted about the murder, the Gomangalam police rushed to the house and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested Mohanraj, who was remanded in judicial custody in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.