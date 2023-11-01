Man arrested for murdering brother near Coimbatore

November 01, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police arrested a 23-year-old man, who murdered his elder brother near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. A. Mohanraj, a resident of Moottampalayam at Varadanur, near Pollachi, was arrested for bludgeoning his brother A. Ramakrishnan (30) to death.

The police said that the siblings, both unmarried, had been daily wage workers in farms in the locality. While Ramakrishnan lived with his father Ayyasamy at Moottampalayam, Mohanraj stayed with his mother at Negamam. Ramakrishnan, an alcoholic, used to quarrel with Mr. Ayyasamy under the influence of alcohol, following which the latter moved to his sister’s residence at Thippampatti recently.

According to the police, Ramakrishnan and Mohanraj went to their aunt’s residence at Thippampatti on a two-wheeler to meet their father on Tuesday. The siblings reached their aunt’s house around 1.30 p.m. They had a quarrel between them over their father moving to Thippampatti. As the quarrel turned violent, Mohanraj assaulted Ramakrishnan with a stone on his head and escaped. Ramakrishnan died on the spot.

After being alerted about the murder, the Gomangalam police rushed to the house and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested Mohanraj, who was remanded in judicial custody in the Coimbatore Central Prison.