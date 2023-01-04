Man arrested for murdering brother near Coimbatore

January 04, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Kinathukadavu police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of stabbing his brother to death over a petty dispute late on Tuesday. R. Mahalingam (55), a resident of Vadapudur near Kinathukadavu, was arrested for murdering his younger brother R. Aruchamy (42).

The police said that the siblings were living alone after their wives had separated from them due to differences of opinion. Aruchamy, who worked in a private company, moved to Mahalingam’s house, some months ago. The police said that the siblings used to have quarrels under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, Aruchamy assaulted Mahalingam with a log in an altercation they had late on Tuesday. An annoyed Mahalingam stabbed Aruchamy with a knife. Though Aruchamy tried to chase his brother with the wound, he fell unconscious near a bus stop at Vadapudur. Though people who found Aruchamy injured rushed him to a hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the police.

A police team led by inspector P.R. Senthilkumar arrested Mahalingam, a welder by occupation, on Wednesday. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

