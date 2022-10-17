Man arrested for murdering brother near Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 17, 2022 17:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of murdering his brother over a dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Kubendran of Pazhathottam near Sirumugai was arrested on Sunday for hacking his brother A. Rangaraj (68) to death at the latter’s residence at Thimmampalayampudur near Karamadai.

According to the police, Rangaraj and his wife separated a few years ago. Their son works in an IT company, while their daughter is married. Kubendran, a widower, had been staying with Rangaraj for the past one month and was into farming.

The police said that Kubendran was in a relationship with a woman from Sirumugai and Rangaraj reportedly asked his brother to end the affair. Kubendran, however, did not heed to his elder brother’s advice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The siblings had a fight on Saturday night over a property dispute and Kubendran’s alleged relationship with the woman.

Kubendran, according to the police, woke up in the early hours of Sunday and hacked his brother. He later telephoned his sister Gokila and informed that Rangaraj died of poisoning, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Gokila immediately contacted her relatives, who rushed to Rangaraj’s house. They found Rangaraj lying in a pool of blood and Kubendran lying beside the body.

The Karamadai police were alerted about the murder and they rushed to the spot. The police took Kubendran into custody and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app