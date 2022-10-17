Man arrested for murdering brother near Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of murdering his brother over a dispute.

A. Kubendran of Pazhathottam near Sirumugai was arrested on Sunday for hacking his brother A. Rangaraj (68) to death at the latter’s residence at Thimmampalayampudur near Karamadai.

According to the police, Rangaraj and his wife separated a few years ago. Their son works in an IT company, while their daughter is married. Kubendran, a widower, had been staying with Rangaraj for the past one month and was into farming.

The police said that Kubendran was in a relationship with a woman from Sirumugai and Rangaraj reportedly asked his brother to end the affair. Kubendran, however, did not heed to his elder brother’s advice.

The siblings had a fight on Saturday night over a property dispute and Kubendran’s alleged relationship with the woman.

Kubendran, according to the police, woke up in the early hours of Sunday and hacked his brother. He later telephoned his sister Gokila and informed that Rangaraj died of poisoning, the police said.

Ms. Gokila immediately contacted her relatives, who rushed to Rangaraj’s house. They found Rangaraj lying in a pool of blood and Kubendran lying beside the body.

The Karamadai police were alerted about the murder and they rushed to the spot. The police took Kubendran into custody and arrested him.