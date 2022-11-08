Man arrested for murdering brother in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 08, 2022 22:26 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of murdering his younger brother.

According to the police, B. Hemasudha (25), a native of Vadamangalakarai near Karamadai in the district, lost her husband in an accident four years back. She fell in love with M. Balasubramani (32), also from the same area, and they married two months back. The family members of Balasubramani opposed the marriage.

On Monday, Balasubramani visited his mother, who was living nearby. His brother, M. Balamurugan, entered into an argument with Balasubramani regarding the marriage. When the argument heated up, Balamurugan stabbed his younger brother using a knife. Neighbours admitted Balasubramani to a private hospital in Mettupalayam, where he died, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Hemasudha, the Karamadai police registered a case under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

