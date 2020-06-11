Man arrested for murder

The Tiruppur District Police arrested a migrant worker from Assam on charges of murdering his roommate near Palladam here on Thursday.
The police said Ruhini Raman Saikia (31) murdered his roommate Naba Phukan (29) at the hostel inside a powerloom unit in Kallampalayam near Palladam. The duo from Assam came to Tiruppur district from Kanniyakumari district earlier this month as they were out of jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown. They were staying in a room with two other migrant workers.
The police said Saikia had lent money to Phukan before they came to Tiruppur district. On Wednesday night, Saikia demanded the money back and it led to a verbal altercation with Phukan. At around 2.30 a.m. on Thursday, the accused reportedly attacked Phukan with an iron rod on his head while he was asleep, leading to his death on the spot. The accused absconded following the incident.
The Palladam police secured the accused on Thursday afternoon at Ammapalayam. He was remanded in judicial custody.
