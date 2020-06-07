Coimbatore

Man arrested for murder

The Nilgiris district police arrested a 27-year-old man for the murder of a 33-year-old farmer near Iduhatty in Udhagamandalam.

Police said Vasudevan had an argument with the victim, Bharathi, accusing him of being responsible for his brother’s death a few years ago. The argument led to Vasudevan allegedly attacking Bharathi and strangling him to death. Police registered a case and arrested Vasudevan on Sunday.

