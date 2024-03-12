GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for murder near Coimbatore claims to have performed human sacrifice

March 12, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Five months after the dismembered body of an unidentified man was found in an agricultural field near Karamadai in Coimbatore district, the police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for the murder, which is suspected to be a case of human sacrifice.

G. Muthu of Puliyakulam in Coimbatore, a farm worker who was arrested for the murder, claimed that he committed the crime on the command of his god ‘Karuppan’. The police, however, are yet to verify his claim.

On October 8 last year, the body of a man aged around 40 was found in a decomposing state in a farm at Thekkampatti near Karamadai. The corpse was found in two parts.

Police to conduct DNA profiling to solve mystery behind murder near Coimbatore

The police found blood stains in a shed where Muthu and another farm worker Chandran used to stay. The investigators suspected Muthu’s involvement in the murder as he remained at large after the incident and his Aadhaar card was found at the scene of crime. He was picked up from a place near Karamadai on Tuesday based on specific information.

When questioned, Muthu claimed to the police that god ‘Karuppan’ spoke to him and wanted to perform a human sacrifice to please him. He met the victim, whose identity is yet to be established, at a liquor outlet in the locality and offered him drinks. Muthu took the man to the farm and murdered him after giving liquor, the police said.

According to the police, Muthu led a secluded life and did not own a mobile phone. He also stayed away from his family members and relatives over the past 20 years.

Muthu was arrested for offences under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court and was sent in judicial remand.

