Man arrested for murder in Udhagamandalam

September 12, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was arrested for murdering his father in a drunken brawl on Monday night.

The police identified the accused as R. Vivekanandan, a resident of Kadanad Village near Udhagamandalam. He and his father, Raghu, 53, had gotten embroiled in a dispute over property on Monday night, leading to Vivekanandan slitting his father’s throat and killing him.

Vivekanandan reportedly called his mother, who was out of town and confessed to her about the murder, following which the Denaducombai police were intimated. They arrested Vivekanandan on Tuesday, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

