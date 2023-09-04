Man arrested for murder in Udhagamandalam

September 04, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district police have arrested R. Jeyaseelan, a resident of Sivasakthi Nagar in Bikkatty, for the murder of a 23-year-old woman at Pathakandy near Yedakkadu in Manjoor police station limits.

The body of R. Visithira, an area resident, was found in a water tank on September 2, and the police registered a case and began investigation. They closed in on Jeyaseelan, and arrested him on Monday. They alleged that Jeyaseelan had been in a relationship with the victim and when she spurned his proposal to marry him, he murdered her and disposed of the body in the water tank. He was remanded to judicial custody.