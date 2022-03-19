Man arrested for murder in Tiruppur

March 19, 2022 18:09 IST

The City Police arrested a man on charges of murdering a person at his residence near Velampalayam in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the accused C. Sasikumar (45), a native of Tiruvarur district, was employed as a cloth presser and his wife Priya (32) was working in a knitwear unit in Tiruppur. He suspected that his wife had an extramarital affair with the deceased T. Tamilarasan (30), who was also a native of Tiruvarur district and was working in a knitwear unit as a tailor.

Late on Friday, the accused visited the knitwear unit after his wife did not return home. As he could not find her there, he headed to the residence of the deceased on Kaliamman Koil Street in Velampalayam and allegedly saw her inside the house, the police said.

Past midnight, the accused barged inside the house and had a verbal altercation with them. In a fit of rage, Sasikumar took an ammi kal (traditional stone grinder) and hurled it at Tamilselvan, killing him on the spot.

The accused then surrendered at the Velampalayam police station. He was booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and was sent to be remanded in judicial custody, the police said.