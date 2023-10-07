ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murder in Salem

October 07, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Salem

Police said the cause of the crime is suspected to be the fact that the victim had begun an affair with the accused person’s mother

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old young man was arrested in connection with a murder case on Saturday.

Early on Friday, October 6, 2023, residents of Karungalkadu near Vendanur found a man dead with stab injuries and alerted Konganapuram police. The police rushed to the spot, identified the deceased as R. Ramesh, and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the victim, was a 28-year-old resident of Sanniyasipatti near Vellalapatti who ran a lorry workshop at Sankagiri.

A police investigation revealed that C. Sasikumar (23), a resident of Makkanur near Edappadi who worked in Ramesh’s workshop, had killed Ramesh after Ramesh began an affair with Sasikumar’s mother. A special police team found Sasikumar hiding in Erode district, and on Friday evening, the police nabbed the accused. On Saturday, he was remanded to prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US