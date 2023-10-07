Man arrested for murder in Salem

October 07, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Salem

A 23-year-old young man was arrested in connection with a murder case on Saturday.

Early on Friday, October 6, 2023, residents of Karungalkadu near Vendanur found a man dead with stab injuries and alerted Konganapuram police. The police rushed to the spot, identified the deceased as R. Ramesh, and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the victim, was a 28-year-old resident of Sanniyasipatti near Vellalapatti who ran a lorry workshop at Sankagiri.

A police investigation revealed that C. Sasikumar (23), a resident of Makkanur near Edappadi who worked in Ramesh’s workshop, had killed Ramesh after Ramesh began an affair with Sasikumar’s mother. A special police team found Sasikumar hiding in Erode district, and on Friday evening, the police nabbed the accused. On Saturday, he was remanded to prison.

