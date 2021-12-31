Coimbatore

Man arrested for murder in Erode

The Arachalur police on Friday arrested a man on charges of murder.

The police identified the deceased as Vadivel (54), a tailor from Nagarajapuram.

Vadivel, along with a few others, was taking rest on the premises of a temple during the late hours of Thursday. Eswaramoorthi, a tailor from the same locality, tried to turn on the lights at the temple. This ensued in a quarrel between Vadivel and Eswaramoorthi. Eswaramoorthi allegedly attacked Vadivel with a log. Passers-by intervened and Vadivel went home. Next morning, Vadivel was found dead by his brother Shanmugham. Aracahlur police have registered a case . Eswaramoorthi was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.


