Man arrested for murder in Dharapuram

The Dharapuram police on Tuesday arrested an elderly man on charges of murdering a woman, whose body was found on a plot in Dharapuram here on December 19.

A statement from the Tiruppur District Police said the accused, Velusamy (65), allegedly confessed to have strangled Sujatha (46) to death using a nylon rope at his residence. After the murder, the accused allegedly burnt her clothes, stole her jewellery and stuffed her body in a gunny bag. He threw the body on the plot in Balasubramaniam Nagar, where it was discovered by the police on December 19, the statement read.

The deceased was allegedly in an extramarital affair with the accused for two years and had demanded money from him that led to the murder, the police claimed in the statement.

Having previously registered a case of suspicious death, the Dharapuram police altered the case and booked the accused for murder. The accused was remanded in judicial custody and the stolen jewellery were retrieved from him, the police said.