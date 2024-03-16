Man arrested for murder in Coimbatore

March 16, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A private security guard was arrested by the Madukkarai police for reportedly murdering a 41-year-old woman, a widow, with whom he had a relationship. Pechimuthu (64) had fatally hacked Vasanthakumari (41) of Sundarapuram, a mother of two sons, suspecting her fidelity, police sources said.

₹3 lakh stolen from parked car

COIMBATORE A sum of ₹3 lakh was reportedly stolen from a parked car in Race Course limits on Friday.

Accoring to the complainant, K Nagaraj, 61, a retired college teacher of Pappanaickenpalayam, he had kept the amount withdrawn from a bank in the car and had gone to a restaurant nearby for lunch with his brother. On return, the money was missing. But, the car door lock was not broken. The Race Course police have registered a case.

Three persons arrested

COIMBATORE Pollachi East police on Saturday arrested three persons for assaulting a man suspecting him to be involved in child trafficking. P. Thamban (35), K. Guna (27) and Karuppusamy (25) of Thannasiyappan Kovil Street were arrested for assaulting S. Vignesh (29) of Naduvakurichi village in Thoothukudi district who was employed in a fruit shop in Pollachi for the last six years.

Police said the trio, in an inebriated condition, confronted the complainant and attacked him. Vignesh is undergoing treatment at the Pollachi Government Hospital.

Man arrested for circulating rumours on social media

TIRUPPUR The Tiruppur rural police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly spreading rumours on social media about child trafficking. R. Arivazhagan of Moolanur had allegedly circulated the fake video message about the purported assault on a North Indian youth by the public suspecting him to be a child trafficker. The cybercrime wing registered a case against Arivazhagan under sections 153 and 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code, and had him remanded in judicial custody.

