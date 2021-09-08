Man arrested for murder in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

08 September 2021 00:24 IST

The Saibaba Colony police arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of murdering a Tirunelveli native, allegedly after sodomizing him, recently.

The arrested has been identified as R. Mani alias Joseph (52), a resident of Saravana Nagar at Edayarpalayam.

The police said that Mani murdered Bakyaraj (40), a native of Cheranmadevi in Tirunelveli district, who had been working in a tea stall on Thadagam Road.

Bakyaraj was found unconscious near Thadagam road on August 29. He was initially admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. His family members shifted him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he died on September 3. During investigation, the Saibaba Colony police found a CCTV visual that showed a man dragging Bakyaraj in front of a bakery. The police found that the perpetrator sodomized Bakyaraj, who was under the influence of alcohol. The man left the place after hitting Bakyaraj’s head on the ground with force.

The Saibaba Colony police registered a case of unnatural death and started the search for the unknown perpetrator. A police officer said that Mani was arrested after identifying him as the perpetrator through various evidences. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.