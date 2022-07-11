Man arrested for murder attempt in Coimbatore

July 11, 2022 23:08 IST

The Race Course police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of attempting to murder a woman in the car showroom where she worked in the city

The police said that the accused, S. Dinesh from S.K. Garden on Ittery road in Salem district, was in an unrequited love with the woman.

According to the police, the youth started following the 21-year-old woman on Instagram two-and-a-half-years ago and they became friends. The youth allegedly proposed to the woman and she refused to accept it. Recently, the woman allegedly blocked his mobile number. Dinesh visited the car showroom at Lakshmi Mills junction in the city on Monday morning and stabbed the woman following an argument. She suffered injuries on face and neck. The staff at the showroom overpowered the youth and handed him over to the police. The injured woman, a resident of Rice Mill road at Kuniyamuthur, was admitted to hospital. The Race Course police arrested Dinesh for offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

